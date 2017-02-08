New Zealanders can win $1,000 simply by recycling

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 19:05

GLAD has teamed up with recycling experts TerraCycle to launch the GLAD To Recycle Contest, offering New Zealanders the chance to win cash prizes for the school or not-for-profit of their choice simply by recycling their used Glad food storage products.

The competition invites anyone in New Zealand to sign up to the GLAD Food Storage Recycling Programme for free, and collect and send as many used Glad food storage products as possible to be in the running to win.

The location that sends the most pieces of used Glad food storage products to TerraCycle between now and 14 April 2017 will win a $1,000 cash prize, to be donated to their school or not-for-profit of choice. The second and third highest collectors will each win $250 to donate to their school or not-for-profit of choice.

The process for participating in the competition is genuinely easy. Participants are encouraged to sign up to the GLAD Food Storage Recycling Programme at www.terracycle.co.nz, start collecting their used Glad food storage products in any used cardboard box or re-usable bin, claim their free shipping label from the TerraCycle website, then ship their used items locally via New Zealand Post. This will grant entry into the competition, and the collected waste will be pelletised and then recycled into sustainable items such as park benches and playground slides. Aside from the cash prizes offered in the competition, anyone collecting for the GLAD Food Storage Recycling Programme can also earn $1.58 per 2kg of GLAD food storage products sent in to TerraCycle, which can then be redeemed to go towards the school or not-for-profit of their choice.

"GLAD is proud to be giving back to the community and thanks all those participating in the programme for doing their part for the environment," said Rachel Faulkner, GLAD New Zealand. "We want all New Zealanders to get on board with the GLAD Food Storage Recycling Programme and make a difference to their favourite school or not-for-profit."

The GLAD Food Storage Recycling Programme launched in 2016 to help divert used GLAD food storage products from New Zealand landfills. While used plastic food storage products might have been thrown away in the past, it’s now possible to recycle them through this free recycling programme. The innovative programme provides nationwide access so all New Zealanders can recycle and divert these products from landfill using an easy ‘collect, store and ship’ method.

Since the recycling programme launched, GLAD and TerraCycle have also hosted upcycling and DIY workshops around New Zealand to educate students on how to re-use food storage products.

TerraCycle is the world leader in developing solutions for recycling ‘un-recyclable’ items and has kept more than four billion pieces of waste from landfills around the world. TerraCycle New Zealand is also tackling other difficult to recycle waste streams with popular programmes for oral care waste, coffee capsules and yoghurt pouches. Visit www.terracycle.co.nz to sign up to the programme and enter the competition.