Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 20:38

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be an estimated $400,000 on Saturday.

