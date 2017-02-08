Powerball and Strike roll over

|
Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be an estimated $400,000 on Saturday.
