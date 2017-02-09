Report highlights Wellington's transport problems

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 06:15

Let’s Get Wellington Moving today released a progress report on the work the programme partners are doing to improve transport through Wellington’s Central Business District (CBD), as part of its on-going commitment to engaging the community. "The progress report lays out how we’re using comments and ideas from 10,000 public responses, and combining those with comprehensive data collection to develop a preferred solution for Wellington’s transport challenges," says Let’s Get Wellington Moving Director Barry Mein.

"Wellington’s unique geography, compact CBD, and small number of transport corridors means transport challenges are complex to solve and trade-offs will be required. However, with the right mix of improvements, significant gains can be made to help Wellington grow," says Mr Mein.

The report describes the city’s transport problems as:

- Increasing congestion and unreliable journey times

- Poor and declining levels of service Safety issues, especially for active modes - cycling and walking

- Vulnerability to disruption from unplanned events

"By 2043, projections suggest there will be 46,000 more people living in Wellington City, including 24,000 more jobs. Wellington Airport expects passenger numbers to more than double between 2010 and 2030. That means more people travelling into, out of, and through central Wellington," says Mr Mein.

"Given traffic congestion is already high - especially in the morning peak - Wellington needs to make some critical decisions so the city can make the most of the great things it has to offer."

The report explains how the programme partners are developing and testing different scenarios to improve the transport network through the CBD and how the community will be engaged through this process. The scenarios will be assessed against 12 guiding principles, developed with the community’s input, and key objectives agreed by the programme partners.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the NZ Transport Agency (the programme partners). "We’re working with the people of Wellington to deliver an integrated transport system that supports their aspirations for how the central city looks, feels, and functions," says Mr Mein.

"This programme is about developing a set of transport improvements that work together, fit with the natural and urban environment, and are cost effective. Already, central Wellington has the highest concentration of jobs in the country. We want to make sure the CBD becomes more liveable and prosperous, and allows people to get around safely and easily," says Mr Mein.

The programme’s key objectives are to develop a transport system that:

- Enhances the liveability of the central city

- Provides more efficient and reliable access for all users

- Reduces reliance on private vehicle travel

- Improves safety for all users

- Is adaptable to disruptions and future uncertainty.

"We’re carefully and methodically developing and testing scenarios against these objectives and robust assessment criteria, so we can release a shortlist for public input. We’ll be encouraging the community to work with us as we refine these scenarios," says Mr Mein.

In coming months Let’s Get Wellington Moving will launch an online interactive tool to help people understand transport trade-offs, hold targeted workshops with community and business representatives, and consult with the community on a shortlist to develop a preferred solution.