Otago Polytechnics satisfyingly successful

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 07:25

An impressive majority of graduates from Otago Polytechnic are satisfied with their outcomes from the institution. 94% were satisfied with the quality of the programme they undertook.

Otago Polytechnic’s Graduate Outcome Report for 2015 has just been released and shows that 75% were in employment six months after they graduated, earning a mean annual salary of $41,200.

Chief Executive, Phil Ker, says the report is an endorsement of the value of learner-focused education.

"An overwhelming majority (94%) of our graduates are either working or in further study, and 89% considered their programme represented good value for money. Student satisfaction is very important to Otago Polytechnic, so these figures are heartening."

The Graduate Destination Report 2016 compared the graduate outcome measures (satisfaction, employment, salary and further study) between Otago Polytechnic, Eastern Institute of Technology, Southern Institute of Technology and Wairaiki Bay of Plenty Polytechnic. It found a notable consistency in satisfaction across all four providers.

"This shows that prospective students can be assured of the high quality of education they’ll receive at polytechnics" Mr Ker says.

Unlike other polytechnics, Otago Polytechnic has a high percentage (45%) of graduates working out of the region, showing that it is a truly nationwide education provider.