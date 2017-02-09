Rain soaks some parts of the dry north, misses others

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 07:43

A narrow but substantial band of rain formed over the Upper North Island overnight and while the bulk is at sea it has drifted in as expected to the eastern side of Northland and parts of Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

While Auckland City has much received less than expected it has been to Northland's gain. The narrow area of rain moved slightly meaning Auckland City stayed fairly dry while those in the east of Northland, particularly around Whangarei, the Bay of Islands, Waitangi and Russell have had heavy rain for the past few hours with totals over 20mm now and climbing. The western side of Northland is mostly dry, especially along the coastline.

This is great news for the drought - it will really be of help to many people, especially filling up rain water tanks and giving the farms and gardens a watering. However for many farmers it won't be enough to make up for what hasn't fallen these past few months - but it will still likely be one of the better days so far this year.

Aucklanders with gardens will be disappointed with the lack of rain overnight. While the band of rain was heavy out to the east - and currently is heavy over Great Barrier Island - the city itself was simply a few kilometres too far to the west to get the rain which instead fell over the Hauraki Gulf and islands overnight and this morning is now lying only over GBI in the Auckland region. A few showers remain elsewhere.

Coromandel Peninsula also had heavy downpours overnight, although the main area of rain was slightly offshore it did brush the Peninsula and certainly had the potential to deliver much more. Again, like Auckland, the lack of more significant rain in Coromandel Peninsula appears to be eastern Northland's gain this morning.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay both had rain yesterday too with showers this morning. Conditions dry up again today.

While today's rain is great news for these dry regions - there may not be any follow up rain for 10 days or longer. This may not be the end of the droughts or big drys with the peak of summer now with us and a fairly dry outlook currently being forecast for much of February.

The tropics north of New Zealand are now getting active with rainmakers - if one comes to northern New Zealand it could fix the drought in one day, but may also be too much of a good thing. Another rainmaker like the one today would be best and WeatherWatch.co.nz will be keeping an eye open for the next rainmaker for the driest parts of both islands.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz