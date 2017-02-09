Victoria Think Tank shines in global rankings

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 09:09

Victoria University of Wellington’s Centre for Strategic Studies has been ranked second amongst all Think Tanks in Southeast Asia, Australia and the Pacific by a prestigious global report for the second year running.

The 2016 Global Go To Think Tank Report, published by the University of Pennsylvania, has again ranked the Centre second only to a leading Australian institute and ahead of 93 other highly regarded think tanks from across the region. The Centre has also maintained its rank of being thirty-ninth world-wide in all university-affiliated think tanks.

The Report highlights the important role that think tanks play in working with governments and civil society in shaping and critiquing public policy.

Victoria University Centre for Strategic Studies Director Associate Professor David Capie, says the result speaks to the quality of the work the Centre does.

"We are thrilled that the Centre for Strategic Studies has again been recognised as one of the top think tanks in the region by this prestigious index.

"Last year the Centre contributed to public debate on a host of issues, from New Zealand’s Defence White Paper to tensions in the South China Sea. It’s really pleasing to see the impact of our work recognised by an independent body."

The Centre has a full programme of events this year including an upcoming conference on what the new Trump administration means for New Zealand and the wider region. It will also be hosting its annual Kippenberger Visiting Professor in Strategic Studies.

The Global Go To Think Tank Report is a closely watched annual survey of the work of over 6,000 international think tanks. The full report can be viewed here.

The Centre for Strategic Studies specialises in research and promoting an informed public dialogue on strategic and security issues.