Arty tables brighten up community centres

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 09:50

Two tables have been built by a group of prisoners for the Camberley Community Centre. Two more have been delivered to the Flaxmere Community Centre.

Council’s facilities and programmes manager Alison Banks said the centres had "next to no" outdoor seating, and the tables were very welcome.

"The centres are big parts of our communities and my team is focused on ensuring that they are safe and welcoming for all. It’s also great that we can partner with other organisations such as the prison to build our communities; it’s a win-win and will be well received by the communities." For the prisoners, it adds to their skills and is a way for them to contribute to the community.

"Learning new skills, working collaboratively and giving back to the community is important for prisoners," said Leonie Aben, the prison’s special focus units residential manager.

Seven men from Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison’s Te Whare Te Tirohanga unit were involved in the project, including two young prisoners who completed the Duke of Edinburgh bronze programme in the youth unit late last year.

"Two young prisoners who are participating in the Duke of Edinburgh silver programme are involved in the project as part of the programme’s community service component.

"All the men involved have enjoyed working together and coming up with designs and bold colour choices for the picnic tables. They’re proud to make a positive contribution to the local community," said Ms Aben.