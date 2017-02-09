Precautionary boil water notice for Levin lifted

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 09:50

Horowhenua District Council has lifted the Precautionary Boil Water Notice (issued Tuesday 7 February) for the Levin water supply as of this morning, Thursday 9 February.

The Levin Water Treatment Plant system is recovering and returning to normal. There is now sufficient storage and this is gradually increasing. The water is clean and is treated, and there are no issues. Based on this, we can lift the precautionary boil water notice.

We appreciate that the notice would have caused inconvenience and even some frustration, however our actions are guided by the need to be always on the safe side. We take no chances when it comes to the quality of the water that is being sent out to the community. The uncertainty around the dirty status of the river required that we stay on the side of caution.

The Levin Water Treatment Plant upgrade is due to be complete at the end of March 2017, and when that upgrade is complete, the plant will be more resilient.