Rotorua Police investigate church fire

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 10:56

Rotorua Police are investigating a fire which damaged the St John Presbyterian Church in Rotorua last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Ranolf and Victoria Streets, Rotorua, at approximately 5:50pm Wednesday 8 February, 2017.

Police investigators are treating the incident as suspicious and are seeking information from the public which may assist them in finding the people responsible.

"The loss of this church is a tragedy for the community.

It has been here for many years and done a lot of good for the community," says Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen a person or people near the church before the fire or running away from it soon after.

"We also know there’s been some commentary in the community regarding this fire and we ask anyone who may be able to provide information, no matter how minor, to talk to Police in confidence."

The scene examination may take a number of days and Mr Hawkins asks people to stay away from the scene.

"While the building is so unstable, it is dangerous to be anywhere near the church.

The building is extensively damaged and it is more than likely that it will be demolished," he says.

"Thanks to exhaustive efforts from Fire Services, the fire was controlled to the confines of the church area and no one was injured as a result."

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins at Rotorua Police on 073480099.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.