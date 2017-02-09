'Maori and Pasifika excel' at Vanguard Military School

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 11:22

Vanguard Military School is pleased to be able to release its official NCEA results for 2016 which have been released by NZQA.

Vanguard Military School was established as one of the first round of Partnership Schools back in 2014. One area that it has focused on is the lifting of achievement by Maori and Pasifika students. The 2016 results clearly show this focus is working with results significantly higher than the national average.

Maori Roll Based Results

Vanguard Military School / Nat Average / % Above Nat Average

NCEA Level 1 / 92.3% / 63.7% / up 28.6%

NCEA Level 2 / 90.5% / 73.5% / up 17%

NCEA Level 3 / 100% / 52.9% / up 47.1%

Maori Participation Based Results

NCEA Level 1 / 100% / 76% / up 24%

NCEA Level 2 / 90.5% / 83.9% / up 6.6%

NCEA Level 3 / 100% / 73.5% / up 26.5%

Pasifika Roll Based Results

NCEA Level 1 / 85.7% / 70.4% / up 15.3%

NCEA Level 2 / 100% / 77.6% / up 22.4%

NCEA Level 3 / 100% / 58.9% / up 41.1%

Pasifika Participation Based Results

NCEA Level 1 / 100% / 74.2% / up 25.8%

NCEA Level 2 / 100% / 81.7% / up 18.3%

NCEA Level 3 / 100% / 69.8% / up 30.2%

CEO Nick Hyde said "It is very pleasing to see all the hard work done by the staff and the recruits be rewarded with such positive results. This school is really making a difference, recruits see the value of a good education and many have turned their lives around. There are a lot of happy parents and recruits who have benefitted from having a choice to attend Vanguard."

Lenari Taala from Kelston is one of those recruits where Vanguard has made a big difference. She gained her NCEA Level 1 endorsed with Merit. "My parents are really proud with how far I’ve come, they knew what I was like before Vanguard, now I’m motivated by my peers, family and the teachers to achieve my goals. I’m really happy and proud of myself and I’m looking forward to the new opportunities ahead of me."

One such happy parent is Donelle Matthews from Papatoetoe who said "Watching the amazing transformation in Shanaya fills me with so much pride, admiration and joy. I know that she is going to go from strength to strength as she moves forward into her next journey. Shanaya started Vanguard with no qualifications. She had 43 Level 1 credits and 39 level 2 credits and no intention of doing any better in year 13 but after two years at Vanguard she achieved both her NCEA Level 1 and Level 2 in the first year and then went on to not only achieve 80 Level 3 credits but also achieve University Entrance."

The overall school results for 2016 were.

Roll Based Results

Vanguard Military School / Nat Average / % Above Average

NCEA Level 1 / 92.7% / 74.2% / up 18.5%

NCEA Level 2 / 94.2% / 77.4% / up 16.8%

NCEA Level 3 / 88.9% / 63.4% / up 25.5%

Participation Based Results

NCEA Level 1 / 98.1% / 85.1% / up 13%

NCEA Level 2 / 95.5% / 88.9% / up 6.6%

NCEA Level 3 / 94.1% / 82.1% / up 12%

The school opened with 104 recruits in 2014 and has grown its roll to just over 184 this year. An increase of 76%.