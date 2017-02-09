Police accepts investigation was not managed appropriately

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 11:26

Police accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into a Police investigation of a crash involving an off-duty Police officer and a member of the public in Taranaki in November 2015.

The IPCA found that the investigation into the crash fell short of appropriate standards, and that the proposed outcome of a written warning was not communicated to either parties nor was it appropriate.

The eventual charge of careless driving was found to be appropriate.

The IPCA finds that the investigating officer failed to recognise a perceived conflict of interest that the public may have had in his investigation of the crash and this was not managed appropriately in accordance with the conflict of interest guidelines in the Police Manual.

Acting Central District Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said that Police accepts this was not managed appropriately and the investigating officer should have taken further steps given that an off-duty Police officer was involved in the crash.

The IPCA did not find evidence to suggest the investigating officer’s decisions were as a result of bias or favouritism towards the off-duty officer.

"Police holds our staff to account under the law like any member of the public, and we have processes in place to ensure this happens," Inspector Stewart said.

"As the IPCA report notes, an internal review conducted by police has identified performance issues which have been dealt with."