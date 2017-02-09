Wastewater spill in Lake Taupo prompts investigation

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 12:16

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a wastewater pipe failure that resulted in sewage entering Lake TaupÅ on Wednesday.

It is estimated at least 10 cubic metres of wastewater entered the lake after a pipe failed near the Kowhai Road pump station at Rainbow Point. Contractors were onsite quickly and used sucker trucks to remove as much of the spill as possible.

Signage has been erected to warn people against swimming in the affected area, in accordance with protocols accepted by the Public Health Unit and Waikato Regional Council. Water sampling is being taken every 24 hours and signage will be removed once the water quality is back to acceptable levels.

It was the second wastewater spill to the lake in two days. A smaller spill happened at Two Mile Bay after a pipe blockage on Monday.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said the council took any wastewater spill to the district’s waterways incredibly seriously. The council had budgeted more than $20 million in its Long-term Plan to renew wastewater infrastructure across the district and more than $1 million was being spent on an ongoing pipe cleaning programme, he said.

There were also some blockages the council could not prevent. "Fat, grease and wipes also cause problems when they are not disposed of the correct way," Mr Lewis said. "Then there are the number of foreign objects that end up in the wastewater system."

Mr Lewis said once there was even a pair of curtains shoved down a manhole that caused the system to back up. "We can't plan for that and it is not okay. We need everyone to do the right thing to help us protect the lake. We are all responsible."

The council was also working on developing a public education campaign to better inform the community on the things they can do to help prevent spills.