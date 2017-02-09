Man charged with murder of Kimble Moore in Northland

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:05

Northland Police have charged a 35-year-old Far North man with the murder of Tribesman gang member Kimble Moore.

Mr Moore was the subject of a long-running missing person's inquiry after his partner reported him missing on March 18, 2016.

Police upgraded the case to a homicide last August, before Police discovered Mr Moore's body in a grave site in remote Northland bush in September.

The man charged with murder is already in custody on other matters, and his first appearance will be in the Kaitaia District Court on February 23.

Head of the inquiry, Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, says: "It's been a long and tough year for Kimble's partner and family, and also for the dedicated officers working on this inquiry.

"It's very pleasing to finally be able to hold someone to account, and we hope that it assists Kimble's partner and family in their recovery."