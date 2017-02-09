NZWSI reports that wool has stabilised

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:23

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that the North Island auction of 5500 bales saw a 77 percent clearance with most types firm to slightly dearer.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies moved down 0.41 percent, helping local prices slightly.

Mr Dawson advises that more client interest and small offerings appear to have stabilised the market.

Compared to the last North Island sale on 2nd February;

Fine crossbred fleece were firm with longer shears also firm and shorter shears firm to 1.5 percent easier.

Coarse crossbred full fleece were firm to 1.5 percent dearer with coarse shears receiving targeted interest, ranging from 3 percent dearer to 4 percent cheaper. Better prepared and good style lots were supported the most.

First lambs fleece 27.5 to 29.5 micron were 3 to 4 percent dearer with coarser types firm.

Long oddments eased 4 to 5 percent with better style short oddments up to 2 percent cheaper and poorer styles 2.5 to 4 percent dearer.

Better interest with Australasia, Western Europe and China principals, supported by India, Middle East and United Kingdom.

Next sale on 16th February comprises approximately 6300 bales from the North Island and 8100 bales from the South Island.