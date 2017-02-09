Rain clears and more sunshine on the way

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:42

Rain clears the North Island today after bringing some relief to dry areas, and there’s more sunshine on the way.

The trough that brought the rain to the North Island is expected to move away to the northeast of Northland tonight as a ridge builds across the rest of the country.

MetService Forecaster Tuporo Marsters said, "The heaviest falls were over Gisborne and the eastern areas of Northland." 82mm fell over the Gisborne Ranges, 65mm at Wairoa, 46mm at Gisborne Airport, 36mm in Napier and 28mm in Hastings. Over Northland, Kerikeri saw 63mm and Whangarei 35mm.

A high over the South Island will shift onto the Chatham Islands tomorrow, but it still makes its presence felt over the North Island by bringing mostly settled weather to the country. Meanwhile, a cold front shifts onto the bottom of the South Island and may bring early rain to competitors doing the Coast to Coast, but the weather should improve as the day goes on.

As we head into the weekend, we can expect a mostly fine day over New Zealand with a few showers affecting the southwest of the South Island. Maximum temperatures hover around the low 20s for much of Saturday, with overnight lows in the teens.

On Sunday westerlies push in from the Tasman Sea and another front works its way onto the South Island. "We’re expecting rain or showers for the west of both North and South Islands, while conditions stay dry in the east and temperatures climb towards 30 for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne as the north-westerlies kick in."