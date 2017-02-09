Dry conditions prompt total fire ban

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 14:56

The rising fire risk has prompted the introduction of a total fire ban across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

A restricted fire season has been in place since mid January but with the countryside drying out and more warm weather predicted, Christchurch City Council Principal Rural Fire Officer Darrin Woods has decided to declare a prohibited fire season.

The total fire ban will come into effect as of midnight on Saturday, February 11 and will remain in force until the fire risk lessens.

Mr Woods said the current conditions in the Christchurch City Council Rural Fire District were somewhat unusual for this time of the year.

"While the Port Hills and some other parts of the city appear very brown there is still a deceptive tinge of green across the area. However, the amount of fuel available to burn is substantial and any ignitions under warm windy conditions are likely to be successful and sustained.

"Imposing the prohibition is a proactive measure to try and reduce the risk of unwanted and potentially damaging fires,’’ Mr Woods said.

During the prohibition the lighting of all fires in the open air is banned, including barbecues and other such devices which use or contain solid fuels. Gas fuelled barbecues and gas cookers can still be used.

Mr Woods said some special permits for fires might be issued during the prohibition but they would typically be limited to biosecurity and public health related matters. Such requests would be carefully considered on a case by case basis.

He urged anyone who spotted a fire or smoke to call 111 immediately as early detection could minimise the damage.