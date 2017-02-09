Motorists urged to be aware of major sports events Buller and West Coast

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 15:57

People driving to and from the West Coast via Arthur’s Pass or through the Lower Buller Gorge near Westport should be aware of two sports events this weekend.

"Drivers should expect short delays and be aware of the times these highways will be closed," says NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright. "We want everyone to compete safely and we want people to be aware of these highway closure times."

The Coast to Coast run/cycle/kayak event starts Friday 10 February and runs over the weekend. State Highway 73 between Jacksons and Kumara Junction will be closed Friday from 6 to 9 am and again Saturday 5 to 8 am. All road users should anticipate delays at Kumara Junction.

Drivers are also advised to expect delays between Klondyke Corner and the Mt White Bridge turnoff on Saturday, for the cycling part of the race. Drivers should take care around cyclists as they head into Christchurch’s Brighton Beach from Sheffield.

The Buller Gorge Marathon takes place on Saturday, 11 February. State Highway 6, Inangahua to Westport via the Lower Buller Gorge, will be closed from Inangahua Junction to Four Mile Junction near Westport from 8 am to 10 am Saturday morning. There is no alternative route for this highway.

The state highway into Westport (SH 67) along Brougham and Palmerston St will also be closed 9.30 am to 1.30 pm, however there is a detour along Wakefield and Queen St.