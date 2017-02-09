Body discovered at scene of shed fire in Chch

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 16:50

Police and specialist officers are continuing a scene examination at an address in Hoon Hay this evening, after a body was discovered in a shed fire there this morning.

Officers were called to Tankerville Road at around 8am.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and the deceased's family are being given the necessary support by Police.

A formal identification and post mortem will be carried out later.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed the fire in Tankerville Road around 8am today, or any other activity in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively you call leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No further updates are expected until after 9am on Friday 10 February.