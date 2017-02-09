Ivan Wilson building to reopen Monday

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 16:42

The Ivan Wilson building at the Napier Aquatic Centre is due to reopen next Monday 13 February.

The building, which contains a 25m pool, hydroslides and learners’ pools has been closed since late last year for earthquake strengthening. The hydroslides will be closed for a while longer as some finishing work is carried out on the stairs, but all the pools, and aqua classes, will be up and running.

Antoinette Campbell, Napier City Council Director Community Services, says it will be great to have this important part of the complex open again. "We have tried to accommodate everyone as best we can during this time - learners, casual and competitive swimmers - and we thank everyone for their patience."

Council is aware of the continued pressure on aquatic facilities in Hawke’s Bay, and the Business Case outlining options for a possible expansion of the Napier Aquatic Centre is expected to be presented to Councillors next month. Formal consultation with residents and ratepayers will be needed if Councillors decide to proceed further.

At yesterday’s Community Services committee meeting councillors discussed whether the facility should open earlier at weekends, and if two lanes, one each in the Ivan Wilson pool and the old 25m pool, should be made available for casual lane swimming, between 3pm and 7pm on weekdays from Term 2. Currently the Aquahawks used all the lanes in the Ivan Wilson pool during this time, and the old pool is fully booked for Learn to Swim classes. While the earlier weekend opening hours was voted on and passed, councillors were undecided about changing the lane use.

Both recommendations will go forward to the next Council meeting on 22 February.