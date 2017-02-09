Gladstone Rd now open

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 17:11

Horowhenua District Council wishes to advise the public that Gladstone Rd is now open, after being closed since Tuesday 7 February.

The road has now been cleared and the site has been stabilised. The road was closed after a slip with significant amount of unstable material was across the road, as a result from last week’s heavy rainfall and subsequent rain on Monday night. Roading Services Manager Kevin Peel says Council officers and contractors have since been working to clear and stabilise the site, but advises there is still a little bit of mud on the road. "There are speed restrictions signs in place, to forewarn drivers to slow down and be wary".

Council officers are also informing the public to be alert when heading to the Ohau river as the rainfall may have changed the river course and structure.

"Areas that used to be shallow may now deep, and areas that were deep may now shallow. The river often changes after heavy rainfall like what we experienced last week and we just want to ensure the public are cautious when they return to enjoy it", Property and Parks Manager Arthur Nelson says.