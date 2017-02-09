Man dies in incident at Port Chalmers

|
Statement from Inspector Jason Guthrie
Police can confirm that there has been a fatality on board a vessel at Port Chalmers this evening.
The deceased is a male.
No-one else was injured.
Police will be investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner.
Police has consulted both Worksafe NZ and Maritime NZ.
