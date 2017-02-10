SH 2 closed in Kotemaori, following crash

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 07:40

Police are urging motorists to avoid State Highway 2, Kotemaori, west of Wairoa while emergency services attend to a crash.

A truck and trailer carrying offal has tipped over.

There are no injuries.

The road will be closed for approximately three hours while heavy lifting equipment is brought into the area.

There are no detours available but Police and emergency services will try to direct traffic through the road where possible.

Patience will be required throughout these delays.