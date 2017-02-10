Man dies in incident at Port Chalmers

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 08:15

Statement by Inspector Jason Guthrie.

Police have completed the scene examination of the cruise ship in Dunedin last night.

The incident will be subject to a Transport Accident Investigation Commission investigation.

The crewmember who died is a Filipino man and Police are working with the cruise liner to support his family at this sad time.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.