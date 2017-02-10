Man dies in incident at Port Chalmers

|
Statement by Inspector Jason Guthrie.
Police have completed the scene examination of the cruise ship in Dunedin last night.
The incident will be subject to a Transport Accident Investigation Commission investigation.
The crewmember who died is a Filipino man and Police are working with the cruise liner to support his family at this sad time.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
