Otago Polytechnic supporting women into IT

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 08:16

Otago Polytechnic has awarded its inaugural "Women in IT" scholarship to a self-leading and motivated student.

Isabel Ryan is studying for a Bachelor of Information Technology, and is delighted to be the first recipient of the scholarship.

"It’s really nice to know that I was chosen. I really feel like I’m in the right place!"

Ms Ryan says the scholarship, which is worth $1000 for every year of study, will be a massive help with her student loan.

She’s pleased Otago Polytechnic recognises that women are under-represented in the IT industry.

"It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to, so it’s great to know that the place I’m studying also acknowledges it. I studied at Otago Girls’ High School, so coming from that into an environment where women are supported is really important to me" she says.

Ms Ryan plans to graduate in 2019, and hopes to then start her own business.

Director of Communications, Mike Waddell, says it’s important to promote inclusion in all programmes. "Otago Polytechnic values our responsibility in society. If we can support women into under-represented areas of study, it’s better for the community as a whole."

IT is on New Zealand Immigration’s skill shortage list for long term shortages.

Otago Polytechnic has also created a ‘Women in Engineering’ scholarship. That is due to be announced on 24 February.