Tanks going under road - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 08:57

Steele Road between Duke and Worsley Streets will be closed to normal traffic from Monday 13 February for six weeks.

Council contractors, Fulton Hogan will be installing two large 45,000 litre underground wastewater storage tanks in Steele Road.

"The tanks are to provide increased protection from overflows during heavy rainfall and to protect the Wainui stream from the risk of discharges," says water utilities manager Neville West.

"Currently, the Steele Rd pump station is vulnerable to overflows in very wet weather and does not have the capacity to hold the stormwater that enters the wastewater system from private properties."

The new tanks will significantly reduce the problem and prevent sewage from entering the stream.

The road closure is necessary due to the size of the excavation.

Restricted access for pedestrians and residents will still be available although on street parking will be limited outside of the construction area.

We ask people to use caution, and parents and caregivers should ensure children are kept away from the construction site.

The work is expected to take until late March to complete. Council staff will be organising an ‘open day’ midway through the project to allow residents to take a closer look.

Mayor Meng Foon supports the project to mitigate the overflows.

"We thank people for their patience while the work is underway."