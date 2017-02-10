Repairs start on Queens Park sewerage renewal

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:36

Queens Park users are being asked to take care around repair works which have started on the foul sewer line which crosses Queens Park.

Work on the line, which extends from Queens Drive to Kelvin Street, will be done in two stages and is expected to be completed in May.

The St Andrew’s Track (between Queens Drive and Coronation Avenue) will be closed from February until the end of March to complete Stage One, and people will need to use alternate routes.

Following this, Stage Two will start and is expected to be completed in May. This part of the line runs from Coronation Avenue to Kelvin Street. Park tracks will be unaffected but people are advised to avoid areas of work. Information boards will be placed in the Park to tell people about the works.

Council’s Drainage and Solid Waste Manager, Malcolm Loan, said the project was part of the Council’s Sewerage Renewal Strategy.

"This will help to ensure that Invercargill continues to be provided with reliable and high-standard infrastructure. We appreciate that park users will be inconvenienced during the project, and thank them for their patience," Mr Loan said.