Heart of the City TAG applications close on Valentine's Day

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:15

If you love the city centre then Valentine’s Day is your final day for expressions of interest to be part of Council’s Heart of the City Programme Technical Advisory Group.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) will consider the design aspects of publicly delivered projects in the city centre, and will provide recommendations on the way forward. Some examples of projects include new streetscape and open space upgrades, and the civic precinct project.

The TAG will have seven members, ideally with a range of expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, planning, engineering, sustainability (buildings), arts and culture, place-making, governance and the Tauranga community.

Nominations close 5pm on 14 February 2017. The Expression of Interest form is available from Jennifer Butcher.

The purpose of the Heart of the City Programme is to create a more vibrant, safe and successful city centre.