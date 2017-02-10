Daily missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:40

Mission Number / Time / Westpac 1 or 2 / Location / Mission

141 / 2.55 am / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Onetangi for a male patient in his 60’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

142 / 10.12 am / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Onetangi for a female patient suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

143 / 10.55 am / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to a patient on Waiheke, however did not transport to hospital as patient declined.

144 / 1.22 pm / W2 / Lady Alice Island / Mechanics Bay crew tasked (accompanied by Police SAR) to search for the missing vessel from yesterday.

145 / 6.34 pm / W1 / Whenuakite / Whitianga crew tasked to Whenuakite for a male patient in his 70’s suffering a possible stroke. He was flown to Hamilton Hospital in a serious condition.