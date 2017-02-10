FIRST Union and St John reach deal to benefit all ambulance staff

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:47

Ambulance Professionals First, the network within FIRST Union representing ambulance officers, and St John Ambulance have reached an agreement that union representatives will be recommending to members.

St John Ambulance and Ambulance Professionals First - which now represents the majority of operational staff at St John - re-entered negotiations last month following a long-running industrial dispute.

Ambulance Professionals First spokesperson Lynette Blacklaws said she was pleased all ambulance staff will benefit from the new offer, even those who are not members of Ambulance Professionals First.

"The offer addresses some long standing issues around leave entitlements and additional increases on pay amongst other improvements" said Ms Blacklaws.

"We still have a lot of work to do to bring an end to single crewing and other symptoms of the government’s $1.85 billion underfunding of the health system."

The offer will be voted on by members next month.