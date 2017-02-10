Auckland Council promises the most loving Valentine's Day ever

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:48

Wake up to your most loving Valentine’s Day ever and never feel lonely again.

That’s the promise when you adopt a dog from one of the three Auckland Council animal shelters in Silverdale, Henderson and Manukau.

"Dogs are the best Valentine’s gift to yourself, your family or a friend," says Councillor Cathy Casey, registered Responsible Dog Owner and chair of the Auckland Council Community Development and Safety Committee.

"They last much longer than roses, they’re prettier, sometimes they even smell better! Best of all they give you unconditional love - their whole heart - and you have the added feel-good factor of knowing you are rescuing a dog in need," she says.

Auckland shelter dogs come in all shapes, sizes, breeds, ages and temperaments, to suits all kinds of families and households.

This week the Manukau shelter is looking after Fred, a two year old Cairn Terrier-cross who is on the hunt for his forever love.

"How can you resist this gorgeous wee boy?" says Councillor Casey.

"In return for a bit of dog food and a spot at the end of your bed, he’ll give you his undying devotion, boundless love and the kind of cuddles that make you feel warm right down to your bones."

Fred’s a joyful dog who loves to play ball, gets on well with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind the shelter’s resident cat. He’ll never say no to a belly rub or cuddle, and he has his basic obedience skills sorted.

As with all Auckland Council shelter dogs over six months old, it costs $270 to adopt Fred, which includes his micro-chipping, de-sexing, registration, worm and flea treatment. He will also have had his first vaccination and a vet check.

If you think you can find love with Fred or one of our other shelter dogs in South Auckland please call the Manukau Animal Shelter (09) 261 8033 or visit 33 McLaughlin’s Road, Wiri. For West Auckland, call the Henderson Animal Shelter on 09-8367777 or visit 48 The Concourse, Henderson. In the North, call Silverdale Animal Shelter (09) 421 0222 or visit 47 Tavern Road, Silverdale.

Kennels are open for viewing during weekdays from 10:15am to 4:15pm and weekends/public holidays from 11am to 3pm.

A fully fenced section or suitable containment area is needed to adopt a dog from an Auckland Council Animal Shelter.