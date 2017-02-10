Cat not found up a tree but found on Auckland motorway

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 09:55

Police had to briefly shut the northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway this morning as there was a kitten on the road.

The black and white feline was spotted on the Newmarket flyover huddling against the barrier at around 9am.

Police motorways staff attended and attempted to catch the kitten but it ran into the bushes on Gilles Avenue.

If you see the kitten please do not stop but instead call police on 111 so we can come and remove it safely.

The road is now reopen.