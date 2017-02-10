Hamilton Gardens development project reaches funding target

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:01

The project to develop four new themed gardens and key infrastructure upgrades at Hamilton Gardens has reached its $7.2million funding target ahead of schedule.

Hamilton Gardens Director Dr Peter Sergel says the team is delighted to reach the target thanks to the outstanding generosity of all those contributing to the Hamilton Gardens Development Project.

"We’d like to thank everyone who contributed to this project, particularly the Lotteries Significant Project Fund which kick-started the project in such a generous manner. The Friends of Hamilton Gardens and the Hamilton Gardens Development Trust have also played a key role in sourcing funds and undertaking fundraising initiatives," says Dr Sergel.

"There is still the opportunity for additional funding to make further enhancements to this project and other developments at the gardens, such as a giant deckchair in the Surrealist Garden."

The development includes four themed gardens and associated infrastructure: Mansfield Garden, Surrealist Garden, Concept Garden, Picturesque Garden, Tarot, Lawn and Maze Courts, destination playground, Information Centre extension, car park extension and jetty upgrade.

The project is progressing well. The new destination playground was opened in December 2016 and the car park extension was opened in June 2016. The expanded Information Centre is scheduled to be opened later this year.

"The complex project has many unique elements and is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months," says Dr Sergel.

List of sponsors and funders

Lotteries Significant Project Fund

Trust Waikato

WEL Energy Trust

Brian Perry Charitable Trust

Foster Construction

Grassroots Trust

Freemasons Foundation

Rotary Combined Clubs Hamilton

Hamilton Gardens Development Trust

Friends of Hamilton Gardens

Vibrant Trust

Hamilton City Council ratepayers (targeted rate until 2017/2018 financial year)

David and Rae Braithwaite

Jon and Sue Tanner via Momentum Waikato Community Foundation

Bernie and Kaye Crosby

Bernice and Jenny Screech

The Maber Family