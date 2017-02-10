Wellington Police investigating assault

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:06

Wellington Police are seeking help from the public to identify a male following an assault in Wellington late last month.

The incident happened on 20 January 2017 at about 10.30pm along the pathway that leads from The Terrace to Boyd Wilson Field.

While walking along the path a female has been followed by a male.

After putting on a balaclava the male ran after the female and tackled her to the ground.

The male has pinned the woman on the ground for a short time before jumping up and running back down the pathway.

The male (pictured) is Caucasian, 20-30 years of age and at the time of the incident was wearing a grey hoodie with a black Adidas emblem on the front of it.

He has knee length green camouflage shorts on and blue shoes with white socks.

If you think you know this male or recognise this clothing please contact Detective Constable Sam McKenzie at the Wellington Police on 04 381 2000 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.