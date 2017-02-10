3D crossings installed in Dunedin

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:25

Crossing the road in Dunedin’s tertiary quarter will become safer and more fun with the installation of two 3D crossings on Clyde Street.

The crossings are part of safety improvements on Clyde Street, which is busy with pedestrians, cars and buses.

Chair of the Dunedin City Council’s Planning and Environment Committee Cr David Benson-Pope says, "This is a great way of addressing the safety concerns that have been expressed about the intersection, and at the same time adding some Dunedin style and fun. I’m sure the improvements will be popular with all."

The crossing at the intersection of Clyde Street and Union Street East will show feet walking under zebra stripes. The second crossing is just north of the Leith River and its design will have a river theme. The designs will appear three-dimensional to approaching traffic, but will look like flat crossings to people crossing the road.

The DCC’s Team Leader Urban Design Crystal Filep says the designs are one of many initiatives to celebrate Dunedin’s rising profile as one of the world’s great small cities.

"Our street art on walls has been a great success and we are starting to look at other surfaces for creative projects. Like the poems on steps project, 3D crossings make the city more interesting to walk around."

Jenny McCracken, a Melbourne-based artist, will work with a local artist to implement her designs, which reference the Leith River and student life. The DCC is funding the local artist involvement. Guy Howard-Smith will be helping with the installation of the crossings and learning some of the 3D imagery techniques.

The University of Otago is supporting the venture by hosting the artist while she undertakes the work.

Ms Filep says the University’s contribution will ensure a world-renowned artist can be welcomed appropriately without the need to source additional funding for the project.

In addition to the crossings, other traffic calming measures such as speed humps and warning signs will be implemented to improve pedestrian safety.

The work is scheduled to start on 10 February and will take about a week. If the Clyde Street crossings are a success, 3D crossings may be used at other sites.