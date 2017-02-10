Summer's heat returns this weekend for most

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:54

There's been a nationwide cool down this week after a southerly change hacked back daytime highs by over 15 degrees in some areas like Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Canterbury and around 10 degrees in a number of northern and inland areas.

On Saturday the southerly begins to fade and a nor'wester develops into Sunday, strengthening further on Monday and boosting daytime highs in the east back into the 30s.

Warmest weather will be from Canterbury northwards, especially in the north and east of each island.

Christchurch has a high of 23 on Saturday but 27 on Sunday.

Napier and Hastings go from 23 on Saturday to 29 on Sunday and potentially 34 degrees by Monday.

Gisborne has a high of 21 on Saturday with a fading southerly - by Sunday the town has a high of 28 and then a high in the low to mid 30s by early next week.

Tauranga goes from a high of 22 degrees today to a high of 26 by Sunday (and potentially higher).

Auckland and other northern centres go from the low 20s into the mid to late 20s in the next few days.

Not everyone will feel the warm change as much though. Invercargill has a high of around 20 degrees on Saturday, which drops into the mid teens by next week.

Dunedin is also showing an opposite trend with a mild weekend and highs around 20 then next week highs tumble a bit to the mid to late teens. The good news is that drier weather is expected for these southern areas later next week.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz