Have your say on future management of Reid's Farm

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 11:02

People are being asked to have their say on the future use of TaupÅ’s popular Reid’s Farm reserve.

Located on the banks of the Waikato River north of TaupÅ, the reserve has been a popular location for picnicking, sightseeing, kayaking and camping for many years. Reid's Farm is currently managed by a reserve management plan adopted in 1997 that allows short term camping in specific areas of the reserve.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said over recent years freedom camping has grown in popularity and camping at Reid's Farm has significantly increased, as have complaints around anti-social behaviour.

"This led to council undertaking a comprehensive review of the management plan of the reserve to help make improvements, increase safety, address issues around camping and work with community groups to boost the overall visitor experience at Reid’s Farm," he said. "A working group was formed to assist with the review, comprising key stakeholders, councillors, and council staff as well as representatives from Destination Great Lake TaupÅ, central government agencies, police, local iwi and hapu and the wider community."

After considering public feedback and the findings of the working group, Council has proposed reducing the length of time people can stay at the reserve, moving campers away from the Waikato River, and refining the reserve management plan to more effectively manage the reserve.

A draft reserve management plan incorporating these changes was adopted by Council at its meeting on December 13 and public consultation on the proposed plan is now being invited.

Consultation opens on February 17 and runs until April 18. Those wanting to have their say on the draft plan can do so by visiting taupo.govt.nz/consultation.