Waikato Police seeking David Wayne Thompson

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 11:40

Waikato Police are seeking David Wayne Thompson and have a warrant for his arrest.

Police consider Thompson dangerous and he should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Thompson should call 111 immediately.

Thompson is 27-year-old and is 175cm tall and of medium build.

While he is believed to be in Hamilton he is known to have associates across the Waikato District including Te Awamutu, Morrinsville, Thames, Ngatea and Whitianga.

Anyone who has relevant information that may help locate Thompson is asked to contact Thames Police on (07) 867 9600.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.