Waikato Police seeking David Wayne Thompson

|
[ login or create an account ]
Waikato Police are seeking David Wayne Thompson and have a warrant for his arrest.
Police consider Thompson dangerous and he should not be approached.
Anyone who sees Thompson should call 111 immediately.
Thompson is 27-year-old and is 175cm tall and of medium build.
While he is believed to be in Hamilton he is known to have associates across the Waikato District including Te Awamutu, Morrinsville, Thames, Ngatea and Whitianga.
Anyone who has relevant information that may help locate Thompson is asked to contact Thames Police on (07) 867 9600.
Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.