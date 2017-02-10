One year on: Police continue to investigate death of Tracey-Anne Harris

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:15

It has been a year since the death of Tracey-Anne Harris and Nelson detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her unexplained death.

The 43-year-old's body was found in her Marlowe Street home in Stoke on Thursday 11 February, 2016, and her death remains the focus of a criminal investigation.

Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge believes some people in the community are yet to speak to Police.

"While we are building a detailed picture of the events during the days leading up to her body being discovered, the investigation team believe there are more people in the community who hold vital information about what happened to her.

"We are appealing to them to please come forward."

Mr Langridge says hundreds of hours of investigative work has gone into the case.

"We have spoken with a large number of people up until now and the investigation remains open and ongoing," he says.

"It has been 12 months since her death.

While Ms Harris’ family continue to grieve for Tracey, we want to be able to provide them with closure.

"If you know anything or have heard anything about Ms Harris’ death, we ask you to please contact Police and pass on that information. Even if it seems small or insignificant, it could be a vital link to other pieces of information we already have.

"I ask anyone with information that may help us solve this case to speak to me as soon as possible."

Detective Sergeant Langridge can be reached at Nelson Police station on 03 545 9679.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.