Major roadworks at Ashburton River Bridge from Sunday

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:49

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when travelling over the Ashburton Bridge on State Highway 1 as major road works get underway.

Stop/go traffic management, speed restrictions and lane closures will be in place from 7pm, Sunday, February 12 to allow NZ Transport Agency contractors to rebuild and resurface the road and footpath on the bridge.

The work is expected to take four nights to complete to Wednesday night and will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am from Sunday.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and thanks bridge users for their patience during the work.

- For real time information on highway conditions and incidents or to report issues on the network visit www.nzta.govt.nz call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).