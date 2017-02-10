New Eichardt’s building and streetscaping enhances downtown Queenstown

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 13:40

Queenstown’s newest lakefront building is set to put the resort on the map for world-leading contemporary architecture, complemented by a stunning new shared urban space.

These just-released images mark the completion of Skyline Enterprises’ new lakefront development, which has today been officially named "Eichardt’s".

The recently completed shared space streetscaping that caters to both pedestrians and vehicles - a project managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council - also puts the finishing touches on the resort’s new luxury enclave.

Eichardt’s, which hosts the $10,000-a-night The Penthouse, Louis Vuitton and WORLD among its tenants on the Marine Parade site, has been described as a "brand new icon for Queenstown" by Steve Wilde, manager of CBD representative body DowntownQT.

"New architecture should stir emotion and this one does just that. In years to come it will be one of Queenstown's most photographed buildings, just like its sister, the iconic Eichardt’s Private Hotel," Wilde says.

Designed by award-winning Queenstown architect Michael Wyatt, the $8 million-plus Eichardt’s is cleverly juxtaposed against the historic Eichardt’s Private Hotel. It pays homage to its older neighbour by being designed in the same flat-box way, but with a different façade. While the Eichardt’s Private Hotel frontage is neo-classical, Skyline’s new building adds interest through its contemporary grooved stonework and trapezoid windows. The top half of the building is cantilevered off the bottom, adding extra drama.

As part of the development, Skyline Enterprises worked with Queenstown Lakes District Council to enhance the streetscape on Marine Parade. The streetscape works have

improved pedestrian and cycle flows. Part of the work has involved adjusting road and footpath levels to align with the building’s entrance.

The result is a spectacular shared space for both pedestrians and vehicles, designed to slow traffic and flow pedestrians seamlessly on to the Main Town Pier area and Steamer Wharf.

Skyline Enterprises executive chairman Mark Quickfall says it was important to get the building design and streetscaping right for locals and visitors alike.

"This part of Queenstown is pretty special and we wanted to do the lakefront site justice, so it can be enjoyed by everyone. We are thrilled with how Eichardt’s fits into the local landscape, and feedback about the new shared space and streetscaping has been really positive," Quickfall says.

"In naming the building, we felt it was essential to reflect the site’s history and connection to early settlement in Queenstown, as well as acknowledge its iconic neighbor, Eichardt’s Private Hotel."

The site was once occupied by a 19th Century stables, servicing Eichardt’s Hotel next door. In the early 1960s, the 19th Century structures were demolished, and the site remained practically vacant for almost 50 years. Prior to construction of Eichardt’s, it was a space for temporary businesses like mini golf, car parking and a popular takeaways stall.

Wilde recently visited Europe where he saw shared space zones in many places.

"These mixed-use zones are where traffic was largely removed and pedestrians had the right of way. This pedestrian-first idea is the future, and Skyline’s development shows just what can be done - it’s global, it’s what our visitors expect and it’s what we need to be doing," Wilde says.

Wilde adds: "Skyline’s new Eichardt’s Building is now a symbol of Queenstown. The unique relationship between old and new, the wide open space in front - it all signals the future direction for the town centre itself.

"DowntownQT congratulates Skyline Enterprises for their trust in Michael Wyatt, who designed the building. That trust has resulted in a brand new icon for Queenstown, one which will in time become a symbol of this age - a point where Queenstown transitioned once again, to meet the needs of its people and its visitors."