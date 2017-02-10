Northwest flow strengthening over NZ on Sunday

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 13:49

A northwest flow strengthens over the country during Sunday ahead of an approaching front, which is forecast to move over the South Island on Monday.

There is low confidence of rainfall accumulations reaching warning criteria over Fiordland during Sunday and Monday, with confidence increasing to moderate for Westland and the Southern Alps during these two days with significant spillover likely into the Otago and Canterbury headwaters.

Moderate confidence of heavy rain extends into Buller and the ranges of northwest Nelson on Monday, but confidence decreases to low for the Tararua Range, central North Island high country and about Mount Taranaki on Monday.

Additionally, northwest gales affect most eastern parts of the country during Sunday and Monday, and there is moderate confidence of severe northwest gales from Hawkes Bay to Marlborough during this time, with low confidence for the Canterbury High Country.

On Tuesday, the front moves over the upper North Island as it weakens and a ridge spreads over the South Island. On Wednesday, a trough deepens just west of the upper North Island while the ridge crosses the South Island.