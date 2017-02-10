New funding for Heart Kids

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 14:31

Heart Kids announces an ingenious new partnership with Bartercard that will help thousands of kiwi families living with Congenital Heart Disease.

The Bartercard Foundation has chosen Heart Kids to be its charity of choice for the next two years, giving Heart Kids access to more than 6,000 businesses who provide goods and services in exchange for Bartercard Trade Dollars. Bartercard’s members have already been busy, already raising $80,000 in just four weeks. These dollars will help Heart Kids provide practical and emotional services to thousands of families across New Zealand.

Heart Kids Chief Executive Rob Lutter says the wide range of cost-saving possibilities will have a significant impact on the lives of thousands of kiwi families:

"The generosity of the Bartercard members will help alleviate many of the general day to day running costs, allowing us to channel far more of our resources directly to the families who need them the most."

Bartercard Foundation trustee Raymond Goubitz says the Foundation chose Heart Kids after considering many different charities who do not receive government support. "It was felt HeartKids were best placed to utilise Trade Dollars to assist them in achieving their objectives for the forthcoming year." Every week, 12 babies are born with a heart defect in New Zealand. Whilst there are surgical procedures that can improve the heart's function, there is no cure for a Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Heart Kids NZ is the only charity that supports Kiwi children and families affected by CHD, right through their life.

About Bartercard:

Bartercard is the world’s largest trade exchange. It facilitates barter exchange between member organizations, freeing cash flow and guaranteeing new business. Members earn Bartercard Trade Dollars for the goods and services they sell and this value is recorded electronically in the member’s account database. One Bartercard Trade Dollar is equal to one New Zealand Dollar for all accounting purposes, and is treated as such by the Inland Revenue Department.