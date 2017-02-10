Dangerous offenders, Shawn Harding and Zane Lewis, evading Police

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 14:56

Hawke's Bay Police are concerned that members of the public are assisting two dangerous offenders in evading Police.

Shawn Harding and Zane Lewis are being actively sought and are considered armed and dangerous.

The two are not believed to be known to each other but Police believe both are being assisted with evading Police by members of the public.

Forty-year-old Harding has a history of violent offending and has warrants for arrest on driving-related offences.

Twenty-six-year-old Lewis has warrants for arrest on a range of charges in relation to dishonesty offences, breach of community work and release conditions and driving offences.

Lewis has distinctive tattoos covering much of his face along with tattoos on his forearms, chest and hand.

Senior Sergeant Nick Dobson reminds members of the public that it is illegal to assist an offender with evading Police.

"We believe acquaintances of theirs are providing them with a place to stay.

If we find evidence of anyone assisting Mr Lewis or Mr Harding with evading Police, then you could be charged with a criminal offence," he says.

"These two individuals are considered dangerous and both may well have firearms on them."

Anyone who may be able to help locate Mr Harding or Mr Lewis should contact Police immediately or share information with Crimestoppers.

"Despite multiple searches carried out in the Hawke’s Bay area, Police have been unable to locate Mr Harding or Mr Lewis," says Mr Dobson.

"Neither of these individuals should be confronted at any time but sightings should be reported immediately on 111."

Information on their whereabouts may also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.