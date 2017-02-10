Cyanobacteria confirmed at Lake Tutira

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 15:58

Water test results from Lake TÅ«tira have confirmed a cyanobacteria bloom on the lake.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said as the bloom was visible on the lake and test results had confirmed cyanobacteria, the bloom was likely to be toxic to people and animals.

Warning signs were permanently in place but people were urged to avoid contact with the lake water and to keep animals away while the cyanobacteria were present.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council would continue routinely testing the lake, which would provide a good picture of the health risk posed by cyanobacteria, Dr Jones said.

Eating fish from the lake should also be avoided as fish can accumulate toxins from the bloom in their gut. If people did choose to eat fish from the Lake they should make sure all the gut and liver was removed and the fish was thoroughly washed before cooking.