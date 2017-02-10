Shellfish back on the menu in Canterbury

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 16:08

The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board wish to advise that the public health warning to not collect shellfish in the Canterbury region has been removed.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) stated that ongoing testing of shellfish has found the levels of toxins causing Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning to be below the safe levels set by MPI. Warning signs throughout the region will be taken down in the coming days.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says routine tests on shellfish samples taken from the region have shown levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) toxins within the safe limit of 0.16 mg/kg set by MPI.

"This is great news for those of us who love collecting and eating our own kaimoana. It has been a long wait since the warning was originally issued (13th October 2016) and lovers of seafood in Canterbury should be commended for heeding the warnings for so long."

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish are now safe to eat

Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning symptoms typically appear within half an hour of ingestion and last for about 24 hours. Symptoms may include:

- Diarrhoea

- Vomiting

- Nausea

- Abdominal cramps

For more information

- Community and Public Health - 03 364 1777

- Shellfish biotoxin alert webpage

- Subscribe to shellfish biotoxins to receive email alerts