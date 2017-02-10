Ongoing investigation after body found in Chch shed fire

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 16:10

Police investigations are ongoing following the discovery of a body found in a shed fire in Hoon Hay yesterday morning.

Due to nature of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death, Police and specialist officers are still working to establish the facts of what happened.

A post-mortem was carried out on the body earlier today and Police will remain at the scene in Tankerville Road overnight.

"We are continuing to liaise with the family of the deceased, who have been assisting us with our inquiries," says Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

"We send them our deepest sympathies during this difficult time."