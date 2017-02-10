UCOL expands Maori and Pasifika Trades Training

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 16:21

Kia Å«, kia oho, kia manawanui! Be prepared, arise and be courageous!

More students will be supported to learn trades fees-free in Palmerston North, Whanganui and Wairarapa this year, following an increased provision in places for study available at UCOL under the MÄori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) initiative.

The MPTT initiative provides fees-free tertiary places for MÄori and Pasifika learners aged between 16 and 40 in trades programmes and is designed to give learners the skills needed to gain sustainable employment, enter into apprenticeships, or move onto higher study. It uses a consortia (partnership) approach, bringing together community leaders, industry, iwi regional leaders and tertiary education organisations.

UCOL Pouarahi, Director MÄori and Pasefika Education, Teina Mataira, says the MPTT initiative was successful at UCOL’s Whanganui campus last year, with 14 students having completed the National Certificate in Building, Construction and Allied Trade Skills fees-free.

"UCOL worked with Te Puna MÄtauranga o Whanganui, Whanganui District Council, Pasifika Vision Forum Trust, and employers to successfully support and train these students for future success. Of the 15 students initially enrolled under the MPTT He ringa mahi kai, He ringa tÅ« initiative, 14 have graduated and progressed to further study, while one left for employment. This is a great outcome and shows what can be achieved using a partnership approach and getting on board with the training for jobs concept."

This year UCOL is has places available for 40 equivalent full time students (around 55-60 individuals) to study fees free under MPTT on its campuses in Palmerston North, Wairarapa or Whanganui in select programmes: the National Certificate in Building, Construction and Allied Trade Skills, the National Certificate in Carpentry, the New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture, and the Certificate in Science and Health. Students may also be able to enrol in other UCOL trades programmes fees-free under the initiative.

To improve outcomes for MÄori and Pasifika learners, their families, support networks and communities, the MPTT initiative involves UCOL forming and maintaining partnerships with MÄori and Pasifika groups as well as employers across its region, and providing additional support to learners.

"As well as being able to get quality training fees free, tauira/students will be connected with employers throughout their studies at UCOL, will have the opportunity to strengthen their cultural identity, personal development and will be assisted to be work ready to gain employment in trades careers, or on to further study via a planned programme of support," Mr Mataira says.

"We are looking forward to working with regional iwi, communities and other partners to continue achieving success around development through trades training."

Individuals of MÄori and Pasifika descent aged 16-40 wanting to learn a trade in Palmerston North, Whanganui or Wairarapa in 2017 should contact UCOL’s MÄori and Pasifika Trade Training (MPTT) Coordinator or Information Centre on 0800 GO UCOL (0800 468 265). Programmes start February across campuses.

Ehara taku toa he toa takitahi, he toa takitini.

Success is gained not by the efforts of one, but by the efforts of many.