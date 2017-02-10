Chlorine-free tap in Hastings next week

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 16:22

Chlorine-free water will be available from a public tap in Hastings next week, after specialised carbon filters arrive.

The first tap to be commissioned will be ‘the library’ tap, formerly used by residents to access fluoride-free water, in front of the Hastings Library on Warren St.

There is no fluoride in the water system at present so the tap remains fluoride-free.

It is expected to be working by Wednesday or Thursday.

Once that tap is up and running, public outlets in Flaxmere and Havelock North will be set up.

The sites for those taps are most likely to be outside the community centre in Flaxmere and in Romanes Reserve in Havelock North.

Council advised early last week that it would be able to have chlorine-free taps available within three to four weeks in the main centres.

The water will be treated with chlorine as it moves through the system, with filters at the tap removing the residual chlorine.