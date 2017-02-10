Thieves targeting rural areas - police

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 19:41

Police in Taranaki are warning farmers and tool shed owners in rural areas to ensure their valuables are hidden and sheds locked up following a spate of burglaries of farm sheds over the past few weeks.

Cow sheds and shearing sheds have recently been targeted around Awakino /Mahoenui and surrounding areas inland, and tools and farm and shearing equipment are being taken.

Last week, dairy farms were targeted in the Rawhitiroa area, inland from Eltham.

"We are asking our farmers to be vigilant and to ensure their farm equipment is locked away out of sight," says Senior Sergeant Karley Hunt.

"If you see something that does not look right, it probably isn’t.

Call us on 111 if this happens and take down as much detail as you can.

For example, it could be a vehicle that’s been left on the side of the road, one you hear at odd times during the night, or maybe people walking around who look out of place.

"These thieves are taking every opportunity they get to wander onto your farms and go through sheds, which can generally be accessed from the roadside.

Some of these sheds may even be unlocked, which thieves see as an open invitation."

Security options for farmers to consider include installing CCTV or wireless alert systems which can activate an alarm in your house to alert you that someone is in your shed by alarm or light sensors.

These devices are highly effective and can even work in areas across some distance, where there is no cell coverage.

There are also Satellite GPS devices available that can be installed covertly on items such as quad bikes and other machinery which can be tracked if they get stolen.

Satellite devices also do not require cell coverage to track.

"We are seeing this technology more and more and it has been highly effective," says Senior Sergeant Hunt.

"There have been recent projects across the country where a group of innovative farmers within the same community have paid for a good quality CCTV device and installed it in key areas, such as on an intersection, which can provide good prevention coverage across a number of farms.

"Burglaries are incredibly intrusive, not to mention causing significant inconvenience to our farmers and impacting their livelihoods.

Don’t let your farm become the next target for these thieves."

Police are looking to further build on their relationships within the rural community in Taranaki to help tackle this issue.

"We have some good solid networks already in pockets across Taranaki," says Senior Sergeant Hunt.

"However, we would like to develop these further with some good two-way communication as we want to be able to notify farmers as and when things are happening and assist them to prevent victimisation out in their communities."

If you are involved in the rural community and want to be involved in setting up a rural community network in your area please contact Senior Sergeant Karley Hunt at New Plymouth Police on: 06 759 550

Alternatively, you can get in touch through the Central Police Facebook page.

Enquiries into the recent farm thefts are ongoing and anyone with any information as to who may be targeting our Taranaki farmers is asked to notify their nearest police station.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.