Library to relocate during construction

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 20:23

Gisborne's H B Williams Memorial Library users won’t have to worry about the loss of library services during the construction of its new extension. The Library will be relocating to a temporary premises while construction takes place.

The library will close its doors at 5:30pm on February 17, where books, computers and furniture will be moved to its new temporary premises on Awapuni Road at the old Gilmours building.

The extension which is set to start construction in March will open a host of new facilities to bring more future ready services to the library and its users.

Deputy Mayor, Rehette Stoltz, who has been the Councillor on the Steering group for the past 5 years says, "Our library is a hub for our people and our visitors, therefore an essential facility to remain available while construction takes place."

"It could have remained open where it is during construction, but that would have caused significant delays and cost. This option lets us keep services running, with only a short delay in between." Says Ms Stoltz.

Council is also investigating changes to the Go Bus route to accommodate with the change in venue, for library users.

The after hours return slot on Peel Street will still be available during the move period, so people don’t have to worry about incurring late fees.

The temporary library will officially be open to the public on March 6.

New library facilities include multimedia learning spaces, group study lounge and an outdoor chillout zone.